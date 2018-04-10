Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 561,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,929,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,680,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $822,757,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,274,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,542,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

NOC opened at $347.59 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.99 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $61,230.09, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Denise M. Peppard sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.12, for a total transaction of $850,869.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,613 shares in the company, valued at $12,939,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,467.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,228 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

