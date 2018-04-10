75,068 Shares in Apache Co. (APA) Purchased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,068 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

NYSE:APA opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,624.71, a P/E ratio of 160.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

