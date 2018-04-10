Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,298 Republic Services (RSG)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 606,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,091,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NYSE RSG opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $22,141.62, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $540,821.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,341. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

