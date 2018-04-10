Elkfork Partners LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,191.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $252,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $163,507.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,770.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2,791.72, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 72.02% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

