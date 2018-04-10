Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ellington Financial (EFC) Stock Price

News stories about Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Financial earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0398161269931 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $463.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 36.17%. equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

Ellington Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,550,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ellington Financial (EFC) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ellington-financial-efc-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-18-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.