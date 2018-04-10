Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 921.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000.

Shares of AWI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,023. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2,968.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase cut Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

