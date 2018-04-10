Insider Buying: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Major Shareholder Acquires 12,600 Shares of Stock

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 12,600 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,776.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ELOX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 5,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

