Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Major Shareholder Gilad Shabtai Buys 4,500 Shares

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) major shareholder Gilad Shabtai acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $43,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gilad Shabtai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Gilad Shabtai purchased 8,300 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,518.00.

ELOX stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

