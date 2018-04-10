ELTCOIN Price Reaches $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, ForkDelta, IDEX and Mercatox. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $781.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00761341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00175933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 9th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, CoinExchange and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.