Elysium (ELS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10,424.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Elysium has a total market cap of $10,424.00 and $210.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.01668360 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007755 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017568 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001256 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 4,005,012 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

