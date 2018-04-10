eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,615 shares, an increase of 3.6% from the February 28th total of 1,383,724 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of eMagin stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,902. eMagin has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 57.13% and a negative net margin of 69.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Jill Wittels acquired 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 220,809 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $423,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module.

