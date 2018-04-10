EMCORE (EMKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

EMKR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities upgraded EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on EMCORE from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on EMCORE from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 440,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,311. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.32, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. EMCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 206,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

