Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

ECYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo began coverage on Endocyte in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endocyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Endocyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Endocyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Endocyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECYT opened at $8.20 on Monday. Endocyte has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 78,662.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. research analysts predict that Endocyte will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $45,676.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endocyte by 34.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endocyte by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Endocyte during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endocyte by 1,443.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 162,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte Inc (Endocyte) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Company uses its technology to create small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging diagnostics. The Company’s pipeline includes Folate-Tubulysin (EC1456), the Company’s second generation SMDC, also targets the folate receptor; PSMA Tubulysin (EC1169), the Company’s non-folate SMDC, which is a tubulysin therapeutic targeting PSMA; Vintafolide (Folate DAVLBH), SMDC, vintafolide, targets the folate receptor with the anti-cancer drug payload DAVLBH; Folate-DNA alkylator (EC1788), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC with a potent DNA alkylator drug; Folate-Aminopterin (EC1669) is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment in inflammatory diseases, and Folate-mTor inhibitor (EC0371), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease(PKD).

