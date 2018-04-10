Endurant Capital Management LP Has $9.53 Million Stake in Hologic (HOLX)

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,641 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for about 2.9% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Hologic by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,627. Hologic has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10,073.95, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $791.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.80 per share, with a total value of $504,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cowen raised Hologic to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

