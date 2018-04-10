Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,347. Medpace Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,268.69, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Medpace had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $99.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Medpace Holdings will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo cut their price target on Medpace from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

