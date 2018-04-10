Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 19,503 Shares of Entellus Medical Inc (ENTL)

Endurant Capital Management LP lessened its position in Entellus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ENTL) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,503 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of Entellus Medical worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Entellus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entellus Medical by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Entellus Medical by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Entellus Medical by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Entellus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Entellus Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entellus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Entellus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entellus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ ENTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 43,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,331. Entellus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment.

