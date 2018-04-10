Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 22,000 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Endurant Capital Management LP lessened its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Aetna accounts for about 2.2% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aetna were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aetna in the 4th quarter worth about $69,795,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AET stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,211,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,836. Aetna Inc has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,704.46, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

AET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

