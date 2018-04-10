Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is Endurant Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 422.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 145,759 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 4.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 675.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,891,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38,624.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,639,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $191,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,131 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,373,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. 4,735,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $62,941.02, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

