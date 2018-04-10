Endurant Capital Management LP Has $2.97 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Endurant Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 17,888,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,760,000 after acquiring an additional 591,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,317,000 after buying an additional 342,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,434,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,109,000 after buying an additional 407,304 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,718,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after buying an additional 406,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,850,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after buying an additional 437,899 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jay Barth sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt J. Andrews sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,842.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,399 shares of company stock worth $1,388,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 2,150,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,581. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $2,453.88, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 769.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Endurant Capital Management LP Has $2.97 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/endurant-capital-management-lp-sells-54600-shares-of-amicus-therapeutics-inc-fold-updated-updated-updated.html.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.