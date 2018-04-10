Energen (NYSE:EGN) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Energen worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Energen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energen by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 184,416 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,830,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Energen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGN opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Energen has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5,960.19, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Energen had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Energen will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGN shares. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Energen news, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.36 per share, with a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Energen Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

