Energizer (ENR) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Energizer (NYSE: ENR) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Energizer to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 9.40% 274.69% 10.55% Energizer Competitors -0.24% -138.93% 17.98%

Volatility & Risk

Energizer has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer’s peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Energizer pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energizer and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $1.76 billion $201.50 million 19.74 Energizer Competitors $793.44 million $37.86 million 5.30

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Energizer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Energizer and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 1 4 3 0 2.25 Energizer Competitors 43 277 454 11 2.55

Energizer currently has a consensus price target of $62.43, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Energizer’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Energizer beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands in the performance, premium and price segments and include primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid products. It manufactures, distributes and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, kid’s lights and area lights.

