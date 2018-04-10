Energycoin Market Cap Reaches $7.88 Million (CRYPTO:ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $9,084.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00212368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000934 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009831 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,781,045 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

