JPMorgan Chase set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.10 ($19.88) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €14.70 ($18.15) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.41 ($19.03).

EPA ENGI opened at €13.54 ($16.72) on Monday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($15.01) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($18.72).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Engie (ENGI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/engie-engi-given-a-17-00-price-target-by-jpmorgan-chase-analysts.html.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.