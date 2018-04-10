ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €15.50 ($19.14) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENI. BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a €12.50 ($15.43) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.25 ($18.83) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €17.80 ($21.98) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.50 ($19.13).

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.14 ($0.17) on Thursday, hitting €15.13 ($18.67). 36,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a 52 week high of €15.44 ($19.06).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/eni-eni-pt-set-at-15-50-by-royal-bank-of-canada-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.