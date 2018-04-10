ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €15.75 ($19.44) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €17.80 ($21.98) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €17.20 ($21.23) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.50 ($19.13).

ENI opened at €15.01 ($18.53) on Tuesday. ENI has a 1 year low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a 1 year high of €15.44 ($19.06).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.75 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/eni-eni-pt-set-at-15-75-by-credit-suisse-group-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.