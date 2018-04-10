EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnLink Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.310455909436 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

NYSE ENLK opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,599.30, a P/E ratio of 441.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.43%. equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners LP provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. It focuses on gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine services and marketing, to producers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and condensate.

