EnQuest (ENQ) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a GBX 30 ($0.42) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

ENQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.38) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Whitman Howard restated a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.58) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 25.80 ($0.36).

ENQ stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 29 ($0.41). 5,233,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.25 ($0.67).

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

