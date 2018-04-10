Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTG. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.27.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Entegris has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $4,780.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $350.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.68 million. analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $208,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 5,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $182,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,317,780. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 135,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Entegris by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

