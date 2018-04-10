Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $42.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Entegris from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Entegris stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.95. 1,270,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,318. Entegris has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4,780.25, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $350.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.68 million. equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, VP Michael Sauer sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $144,964.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $5,859,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,012 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/entegris-entg-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-stifel-nicolaus-updated-updated-updated.html.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.