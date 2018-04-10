Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Share Price

Press coverage about Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 44.7712640484637 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.13, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to stockholders.

