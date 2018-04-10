Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,009 Shares of Liberty Media Co. (FWONK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 771.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 743,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 404,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,005,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of FWONK opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $6,869.29, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $2.24. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.40 million. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

