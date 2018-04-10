Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Newfield Exploration worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 14,896.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:NFX opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Newfield Exploration Co. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $4,843.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,109.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/envestnet-asset-management-inc-acquires-8680-shares-of-newfield-exploration-co-nfx-updated.html.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.