Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.36 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $193,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $1,106,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,112 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $105.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $107.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18,761.93, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

