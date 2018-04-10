Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 1,691.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Schwab Strategic Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

