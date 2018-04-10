Envion (CRYPTO:EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $44.78 Million

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Envion has a market cap of $44.78 million and approximately $60,206.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envion token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00006105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Envion has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00761341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00175933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Envion

Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,492,220 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

