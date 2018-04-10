EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 35,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in EPR Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in EPR Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 615,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,909. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,191.48, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.06%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $840,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,191.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

