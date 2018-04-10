BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 4,242 Shares of EQT Midstream Partners (EQM)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT Midstream Partners were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 966,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,663,000 after buying an additional 131,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

NYSE:EQM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 618,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,951. EQT Midstream Partners has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4,613.31, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Midstream Partners Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

