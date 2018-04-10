K&S (SDF) Given a €24.40 Price Target by equinet Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €24.40 ($30.12) price objective by equities research analysts at equinet in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($32.10) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Commerzbank set a €27.50 ($33.95) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS set a €18.80 ($23.21) target price on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.95 ($28.34).

Shares of SDF stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting €24.25 ($29.94). The company had a trading volume of 676,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a twelve month low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a twelve month high of €24.74 ($30.54).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

