Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,284.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $106.63 and a 1 year high of $129.73.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.65%. equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luann Datesh bought 210 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.87 per share, with a total value of $25,172.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,146.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy G. Necastro bought 493 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.18 per share, with a total value of $56,783.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,851.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 908 shares of company stock valued at $105,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,071,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

