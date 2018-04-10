ESCO Technologies (ESE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,470.57, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.96.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $265,427.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,909,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 940,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 783,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 304,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/esco-technologies-ese-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.