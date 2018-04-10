ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

EPIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bloom Burton raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.48.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor.

