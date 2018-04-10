ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.10

News articles about ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ESSA Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0987071001363 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of EPIX opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bloom Burton raised ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESSA Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.48.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor.

