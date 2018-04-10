Essent Group (ESNT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESNT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $62.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

ESNT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 815,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,493. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $4,126.83, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $161.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 370,673 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $16,494,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,845,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/essent-group-esnt-price-target-cut-to-55-00-by-analysts-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.