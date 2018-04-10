Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,312 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Est�e Lauder Companies were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $150.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55,258.34, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $84.05 and a 12 month high of $153.14.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Est�e Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.52, for a total transaction of $897,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 54,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $7,687,995.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,989,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,642 shares of company stock worth $29,740,621 over the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Est�e Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

