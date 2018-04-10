Eternity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64.00 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Eternity has a market cap of $251,861.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eternity has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00084920 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 233.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Eternity

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 4,179,351 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

