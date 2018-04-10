Ethereum Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (CURRENCY:ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $405.57 or 0.05938080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, Gatecoin and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00199926 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00124935 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003827 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 98,734,822 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference. In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain there is a price for each operation. The general idea is, in order to have things transferred or executed by the network, you have to consume or burn Gas. The cryptocurrency is called Ether and is used to pay for computation time and for transaction fees.If you want to earn block rewards from the network, you can join the network as a miner. Follow the link for a guide on how to mine Ethereum on a Windows Pc. The much easier but a bit more expensive way is to buy an Ethereum mining contract. Ethereum is how the Internet was supposed to work. As long as you have enough funds to pay for your code to be run by the network, your contacts will always be up and running.It was crowdfunded during August 2014 by fans all around the world. It is developed and maintained by ETHDEV with contributions from great minds across the globe. There is also an Ethereum foundation and there are multiple startups working with the Ethereum blockchain.Ethereum is currently on the “Homestead” stage and all its related software is still considered Beta until the release of the next stage “Metropolis”. If you are looking for a GUI interface for your wallet, try the Ethereum Wallet DApp. It's still in beta so be careful when you use it.Our block explorer data bellow is freely provided by etherchain.org and etherscan.io. “

Ethereum Coin Trading

Ethereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exmo, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Quoine, Gemini, Poloniex, Coinut, Tidebit, BitGrail, COSS, CoinEgg, Bithumb, YoBit, Gatecoin, OKEx, ACX, Koinex, Bitstamp, WEX, BigONE, Bitbank, BtcTrade.im, Cryptopia, Kucoin, GOPAX, Independent Reserve, Mr. Exchange, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, BTCTurk, Liqui, Coinnest, Coinrail, HitBTC, Tidex, Qryptos, CoolCoin, QuadrigaCX, BitBay, BX Thailand, Upbit, Bitcoin Indonesia, BTC Markets, EXX, Kraken, Lbank, Bancor Network, CoinFalcon, Gatehub, Coinsquare, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Coinone, bitFlyer, Koineks, Bitinka, Coinbene, Huobi, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Allcoin, DSX, Binance, EtherDelta, CEX.IO, Bitso, Bibox, CoinExchange, RightBTC, GDAX, Mercatox, Korbit and xBTCe. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

