ETHLend Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One ETHLend token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance. ETHLend has a market cap of $42.99 million and approximately $568,464.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHLend has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00741647 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00040095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00179412 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00058629 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend was first traded on November 30th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,132,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthLend is decentralized lending application based on the Ethereum blockchain. LEND is an ERC20 token and its main utility is to be used for deployment payment fees on ETHLend with a 25% discount when compared to ETH. “

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, AEX, Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETHLend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.