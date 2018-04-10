ETHLend (LEND) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ETHLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta and AEX. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $43.30 million and $843,277.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHLend has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00761684 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014712 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00175338 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067546 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend launched on November 30th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,132,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthLend is decentralized lending application based on the Ethereum blockchain. LEND is an ERC20 token and its main utility is to be used for deployment payment fees on ETHLend with a 25% discount when compared to ETH. “

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta, Kucoin and AEX. It is not presently possible to purchase ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

