E-Trade (ETFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. While the company’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives will likely lead to an improved top line performance, intense competition and stretched valuation remain near-term concerns. Further, improving credit quality and solid capital position will aid the company's profitability.”

ETFC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on E-Trade from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS upped their price target on E-Trade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of E-Trade in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of E-Trade in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised E-Trade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.24.

ETFC traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. 1,726,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,031. The company has a market cap of $14,646.68, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. E-Trade has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.03 million. E-Trade had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that E-Trade will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 115,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,958,905.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in E-Trade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of E-Trade by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 611,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E-Trade by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of E-Trade by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in E-Trade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E-Trade

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

