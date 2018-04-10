EventChain (EVC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32,472.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001867 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $32,472.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00767004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014582 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00175147 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to buy EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

